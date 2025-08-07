MANDARIN ORIENTAL JOINS IN PURSUIT OF WELLNESS SERIES

Mandarin Oriental has worked with teams at the Global Wellness Institute and BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions for the third season of In Pursuit of Wellness, a thoughtfully curated branded series exploring global approaches to wellbeing. Officially launched in July 2025, the new season features stories from around the world, including three immersive episodes set at Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hotels, revealing how time-honoured healing traditions continue to shape modern wellness journeys.

Following the series’ resounding success in previous seasons, In Pursuit of Wellness returns to spotlight practices that foster balance, connection and cultural depth. Mandarin Oriental’s contribution underlines the Group’s commitment to storytelling as a powerful vehicle for experience-led hospitality.

Produced for Mandarin Oriental by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, each Mandarin Oriental episode presents a distinct cultural narrative rooted in its location:

The Art of Movement in Beijing

Exploring the graceful discipline of Tai Chi, this episode follows how the practice endures in modern China, resonating with a new generation. Shot at Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing and Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, the film offers a poetic window into an evolving tradition.

Ancient Wisdom in Modern London

At Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, the narrative traces the influence of Professor Ke, a longstanding practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine whose philosophy continues to inform the spa’s treatments and therapies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scented Heritage of Oma

Centred around the ritual use of fragrance in Omani culture, this story journeys through ancient olfactory practices, now experienced at Mandarin Oriental, Muscat in partnership with local luxury perfume house Amouage.

Each story is crafted to illuminate authentic wellness narratives that inspire thoughtful reflection and cultural appreciation. Set within the elegant, atmospheric surroundings of Mandarin Oriental’s hotels, these journeys invite viewers to engage with traditions that have fostered harmony and resilience for generations.

Alex Schellenberger, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Mandarin Oriental, shared:

“Branded entertainment offers a powerful new frontier for luxury hospitality, one where storytelling transcends marketing to create cultural resonance. Our work with BBC StoryWorks allows us to celebrate the timeless rituals that shape wellbeing, while positioning Mandarin Oriental as a curator of meaningful experiences that connect guests to something deeper than place: to purpose, culture and craft.”

Audiences can view the series at https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/in-pursuit-of-wellness/ and via the Global Wellness Institute (UK and China). Mandarin Oriental is sharing the films across its digital platforms.

While each featured property offers signature wellness experiences reflective of its local heritage, Mandarin Oriental spas around the world continue to craft treatments inspired by regional practices, offering guests a sense of connection to the culture and rhythm of their destination.