Lemala Osonjoi Lodge Reimagines the Safari Model on the Ngorongoro Crater

Lemala Camps and Lodges officially unveils its latest property Lemala Osonjoi Lodge, a bold new chapter in high-altitude, low-impact travel across East Africa’s most storied terrain. Perched nearly 2,500 meters above sea level on the picturesque eastern rim of the Ngorongoro Crater, the landmark property blends next-generation safari luxury with deep-rooted sustainability and unrivaled access to one of the world’s most celebrated wildlife sanctuaries.

The most exciting new lodge on the Crater rim in more than a decade, Lemala Osonjoi is an instant icon and sets a fresh benchmark for hospitality in East Africa. Conceived in collaboration with local communities and designed to echo the quiet rhythms of the highlands, the lodge is shaped as much by altitude, mist, and moss as by the wildlife below.

“Osonjoi was created to feel like it belongs here, not imposed on the landscape, but emerging naturally from it” says Leanne Haigh, CEO of Lemala Camps & Lodges. “This is a retreat for travelers seeking depth as well as comfort. An experience that is slower, more intuitive, and grounded in place.”

A LOCATION LIKE NO OTHER

Set on the eastern rim of Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Crater, at nearly 2,500 meters above sea level, Lemala Osonjoi boasts one of the most enviable positions in African safari geography. Just outside the eponymous Lemala Gate, and perched above the world’s largest intact volcanic caldera, the lodge offers guests privileged access to one of the most biodiverse, visually spectacular ecosystems on the continent. Guests can reach the Crater floor and its lion prides in just 20 to 25 minutes via the least-used descent road, placing guests among the first to reach the Crater floor each morning, when wildlife sightings are at their peak - and allows for later departure to take advantage of the beautiful evening light, known by the world’s most renowned photographers as Africa’s golden hour. This quieter northeastern quadrant of the Crater is less visited than the western arc and is ideal for photographers and those seeking intimate, unhurried encounters with nature and rare species including black rhino, elephants, and big cats.

Lemala Osonjoi is a sanctuary within a sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site layered with geological, ecological, and cultural significance. The lodge’s location also allows for an exceptionally rare treat: fully catered private lunches on the Crater floor, transforming a traditional game drive into an immersive, all-day adventure with no need to return to camp.



WHERE ARCHITECTURE MEETS ALTITUDE

Each of the property’s 20 suites, including two two-bedroom family suites, is a celebration of Ngorongoro’s high-altitude beauty. Interiors balance warmth and refinement with hand-finished timbers, pigmented cement, charred wood cladding, and panoramic windows that embrace the region’s cool mountain climate. Thoughtful touches include slow-burning wood stoves, winter-weight duvets, hot water bottles, and a signature “secret nook” daybed tucked beside the fireplace for afternoon reading or a nightcap with views over the forest.

En suite bathrooms offer walk-in showers, freestanding tubs with panoramic views, and double vanities, while the lodge’s central pavilion houses a curated library, and an expansive outdoor deck with a roaring fire and endless sky.

Menus at Osonjoi Lodge celebrate the seasonality of the highlands, while design elements, such as volcanic glassware, handwoven throws, and ceramics crafted by women’s cooperatives embed a tactile sense of place throughout.

BUILT FOR THE FUTURE

More than just a design-forward lodge, Lemala Osonjoi Lodge is a model for regenerative safari tourism. Fully off-grid and powered by solar, the lodge is constructed using recycled and local materials, with no single-use plastics. From the outset, the lodge has prioritized community partnership - working hand in hand with local artisans to design and create décor that reflects the traditions, colors, and textures of East Africa. This approach ensures no displacement, fosters active collaboration with neighboring Maasai villages, and embeds long-term investment in education, local employment, and women’s empowerment.

By encouraging longer, more immersive multi-day stays and helping to disperse visitation across lesser-used access points, Osonjoi Lodge plays a key role in mitigating overtourism in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. Guided crater rim walks with Maasai naturalists, wellness treatments, the Crater’s only indoor heated pool in the forest spa suite, and culture-focused programming allow for authentic layered experiences beyond the safari vehicle.

COMPLETING THE LEMALA CIRCUIT

Osonjoi Lodge completes the Lemala’s Lodge safari circuit through northern Tanzania, linking with Hamerkop House in Arusha, Mpingo Ridge Lodge in Tarangire, and Nanyukie Lodge and Kuria Hills Lodge in the Serengeti. This thoughtfully designed route offers seamless overland or fly-in itineraries, designed for discerning travelers seeking depth, continuity, and minimal environmental impact.

Rates at Lemala Osonjoi Lodge start from $690 (approx. £510 / €590) per person sharing per day, including accommodation, all meals, house drinks, Wi-Fi and laundry. Rates do not include NCAA Entry and Concession Fees, game drives, airstrip transfers, champagne, and premium house drinks, or government levies.

For more information on Lemala Osonjoi Lodge, please visit lemalacamps.com/stay/osonjoi-lodge.