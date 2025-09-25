Celebrate Melbourne Cup Day in Style at the Langham, Melbourne

The Langham, Melbourne invites guests to don their finest race day attire and celebrate the excitement of the Melbourne Cup in true Langham style. On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the hotel’s renowned Melba Restaurant will host its annual Melbourne Cup Day Lunch, promising an afternoon of fine dining, glamour, and celebration.

This year, the event will be hosted by The Langham Melbourne’s hotel ambassador, Brodie Harper, who will welcome guests and set the scene for a memorable day of festivities.

A Luxurious Race Day Experience.

Guests will enjoy a spectacular buffet lunch at Melba Restaurant, showcasing the finest seasonal produce and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From gourmet seafood to decadent desserts, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to complement the spirit of Cup Day.

Alongside the lavish dining experience, guests can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of “the race that stops a nation” with live coverage on screens throughout the restaurant.

A Gift for Every Guest

Adding an extra touch of Langham elegance, all guests who book will receive a beautiful gift from our valued partners, a keepsake to remember the occasion and a token of appreciation for celebrating Melbourne Cup Day at The Langham, Melbourne.

“Melbourne Cup Day is such a vibrant and exciting part of the city’s social calendar, and we are delighted to celebrate it each year at The Langham,” says Jeffrey van Vorsselen, Managing Director of The Langham, Melbourne. “With our very own Hotel Ambassador, Brodie Harper as our host, exceptional dining, and thoughtful touches throughout the afternoon, it’s set to be an unforgettable event.”

Bookings are essential. To reserve your table for the Melbourne Cup Day Lunch at Melba Restaurant, please visit website or call 1800 641 107 or email [email protected]