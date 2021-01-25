Carnival Cruise Line delays return until late April

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its pause in United States departures until at last April 30th.

At the same time, Australian operations have been cancelled until May 19th.

In addition, Carnival has cancelled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend which were to begin in May and run through until the end of October.

The cruise giant has also moved the start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, with the first cruise now set for May 29th.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see.

“We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we have determined it’s going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras’ departure to the United States, and Carnival Legend’s itineraries in Europe,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.