BTN Launches Landmark Study on the Future of Customer Experience in Aviation

Breaking Travel News (BTN), in partnership with customer experience transformation specialists Raven, has announced a major new study into the future of customer experience (CX) in the aviation sector.

The report, The Future of Customer Experience in Aviation, positions customer experience as the key strategic opportunity for growth and resilience in the sector. It will explore the trends, innovations, and challenges set to shape the passenger journey over the next 5–10 years. Combining interviews with senior industry leaders, market analysis, and real-world case studies, the report will provide airlines, airports, and industry partners with a practical, forward-looking resource to unlock exceptional passenger experiences in a rapidly evolving travel landscape.

The study will be led by Dr Louise Croft-Baker, PhD, a behavioural science and CX transformation specialist with over 25 years’ experience advising global brands on service design, innovation, and customer strategy.

A Global Call for Insights

Breaking Travel News is inviting leaders from across the aviation sector, from airline executives and airport operators to technology providers and policy makers to share their views on the opportunities, innovations, and operational changes that will define the next decade of aviation customer experience.

Participants can contribute in two ways:

● Take the survey: Click here to share your views

● Join an interview: Email [email protected] to arrange a 15–20 minute conversation with the research team.

Contributors may choose to be cited in the report with their name, role, and organisation, or remain anonymous with their insights presented without attribution. Every participant will be given early access and a complimentary copy of the report.

Global Reach and Impact

With BTN’s audience of almost one million travel professionals worldwide — including CEOs, decision-makers, and key influencers — the finished report will ensure participants’ insights reach the industry leaders shaping the future of travel.

Publication Timeline

Interviews and survey responses will be accepted until 5 September 2025. The completed report will be published at the end of September 2025 and made available for free download via BTN and Raven.

For more information or to take part, visit the survey link above or contact [email protected]