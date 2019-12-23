Wizz Air reaches new passenger milestone in UK

Wizz Air has reached a total of 60 million UK passengers since its first flight from London Luton to Katowice, Poland, in 2004.

In 2019 alone Wizz Air has flown over 9.2 million passengers, representing a 26 per cent growth year-on-year.

The airline has also continued to expand its UK network, adding 28 new routes in the past 12 months, to offer 105 low fare routes to 59 unique destinations in total.

Some 12 of these new routes were added to Wizz Air’s Luton network, where the airline became the largest carrier and flew over seven million passengers in 2019.

Last year also saw the start of Wizz operations at London Southend and Edinburgh Airport, meaning Wizz Air now connects passengers from 11 UK Airports, and offers almost 12 million seats on its UK routes.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “We are proud to have reached the major milestone of 60 million UK passengers since our first UK flight in 2004.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for continuing to choose Wizz Air for its low fares, diverse route network and great service onboard our young and green fleet.”

He added: “Last year was an exciting year for us, with two new station openings and the addition of 28 truly unique destinations to the UK network.”