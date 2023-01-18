Gifting warmth and beauty in the coldest and darkest months of the year, Rocco Forte Hotels’ bars and restaurants across Europe will be illuminated by candlelight, creating an extra sense of intimacy and romance for very special evenings.

Saving energy is romantic

During the months of January and February, one evening a week, the renowned bars and restaurants located in Edinburgh, London, Munich, Berlin, Florence and Rome - will be switching off their lights in support of energy saving and romance to embrace guests in a memorable glow.

Hotels have individually partnered with local brands to offer an interesting array of candles. Irene Restaurant in Florence will be beautifully enhanced with candles from Officina Profumo Santa Maria, the renowned ancient apothecary, while in London at Brown’s Hotel, candle chandler Rachel Vosper will be incorporating her beautifully hand-poured candles made from the finest naturally sourced ingredients in Charlie’s Restaurant to create an iridescent glow against the original wooden backdrop where literary greats such as Agatha Christie once visited.

Candlelit Evenings by Rocco Forte Hotels will bring a beacon of light during the darkest period of the year for those looking to dine or drink in beautiful surroundings with alluring radiance.