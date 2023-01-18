AUSPICIOUS DELIGHTS AT SI CHUAN DOU HUA AT PARKROYAL ON KITCHENER ROAD, SINGAPORE

For an authentic Cantonese culinary experience this Lunar New Year, make a date with Chef Leung of Si Chuan Dou Hua at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, Singapore.

Lunar New Year Set Menus are available from just $108 per person, the Auspicious Blessings Set Menu, features Double-boiled Chicken Broth with Whole Conpoy, Dried Mussel & Preserved Vegetables, Crispy Taro filled with Duck Fillet, Salted Egg Yolk & Grain Rice garnished with Pickles, Braised Mini Whole Abalone & Spiky Sea Cucumber with Black Moss and more.

Hop into a prosperous year of the rabbit with Chef Leung’s premium mouthwatering delights showcased in our Eternity Reunion Set Menu, available at $2988 (for 10 persons), indulge in Doubled-boiled Supreme Soup with Fish Maw, Japanese Spiky Sea Cucumber & Fresh Crab Claw served in Young Coconut, Duet of Traditional Crispy Chicken stuffed with Foie Gras & Glutinous Rice, Giant Soon Hock Prepared in Two Ways: Steamed Fish Head & Belly with Tofu, Preserved Vegetables, Shun De Style & Deep-fried Fish Tail in Superior Light Soya Sauce & Scallions, Braised 2 Head Whole Abalone in Golden Superior Stock with Snow Pea Shoot, Crispy Noodles with Australian Lobster & Egg White Gravy, Trio of dessert: New Year Ingots with Soya Bean Crisps, Giant Glutinous Sesame Ball & Sesame Glutinous Rice Ball filled with Red Bean Paste and more. Expect nothing less than the best culinary skills and an array of premium dishes served to your table at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, as family of diners gather around this auspicious celebration to welcome the year of the rabbit.

Be spoilt for choice with Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant’s nine different sets of six to eight-course Lunar New Year menu prepared by Executive Cantonese Chef Leung Wing Chung, including 2 vegetarian options, which are available from 9 January to 5 February - Auspicious Blessings Set Menu ($432 for 4 persons), Fortune Pen Cai Set Menu ($618 for 6 persons) + Grand Fortune Pen Cai Set Menu ($968 for 10 persons), Blessed Longevity Set Menu ($1288 for 10 persons), Contentment Set Menu ($1488 for 10 persons), Delightful Set Menu ($1988 for 10 persons), Eternity Reunion Set Menu ($2988 for 10 persons), Harmony Vegetarian Set Menu ($138 per person) and Joyous Vegetarian Set Menu ($168 per person).

Lunar New Year Takeaway Specialties by Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant

Start the meal with a toss to prosperity – Prosperity Exotic Garden with Spiky Sea Cucumber, Black Truffle, Dried Pineapple, Dried Strawberry, Osmanthus and Black Truffle Sauce’s available in two sizes, small at $128+ and large at $168+.

All eyes are on the traditional Whole Suckling Pig, available at $438+ and recommended to order at least one day in advance. Other crowd favourites include Steamed Radish Cake with Waxed Meat and Conpoy ($58.80+) and the New Year Ingots with Soya Bean Crisps ($48.80+).

Perfect for gifting your family, friends and business partners this Lunar New Year is the various premium festive goodies in specially curated sets such as Abundant Fortune Package ($568+), Prosperity Fortune Package ($328+, 4 persons), Home Reunion Set ($388+, 4 persons), Home Reunion Pen Cai Set ($488+, 4 persons) and Reunion Fortune Package ($828+, 10 persons).

Credit Cards Members Exclusive Promotion

UOB: Enjoy a 20% discount on the Prosperity Treats, not applicable for Lunar New Year Packages & Sets. Terms apply.

AMEX & DBS: Enjoy 15% discount on the Prosperity Treats, not applicable for Lunar New Year Packages & Sets. Terms apply.

UOB Card members Exclusive Promotion (Lunar New Year Set Menu)

Enjoy a complimentary pair of Moutai Bulao worth SGD170 when you order from our set menus with price starting from SGD1,288 per table, per bill. All Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant’s Lunar New Year set menus are available from 9 January to 5 February 2023. Terms apply.

So come celebrate prosperity and great fortune for a gathering around the reunion table with your loved ones at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, Singapore, this Lunar New Year!

For detailed prices and terms and conditions, please visit https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pr-kitchener.html.