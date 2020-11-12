Jet2.com to launch Bristol base next spring

Jet2.com has confirmed it will launch flights and holidays from Bristol Airport next spring, with the city becoming the tenth UK base for the group.

The leisure airline and package holiday specialist has now put 33 destinations on sale.

For next summer, there are 29 hotspots, including four exclusive to the new base - Izmir in Turkey; Kalamata and Lesvos in Greece; and Costa de Almeria in Spain.

With 11 destinations also on sale for next winter, holidaymakers in the region are offered choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching the best sun and ski destinations across Europe.

In its first summer of operations from Bristol Airport, Jet2.com will operate up to 56 weekly flights.

A fleet of three based aircraft will fly customers to a wide choice of destinations across Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Portugal and Madeira.

This programme represents 450,000 seats, which are on sale now.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is an incredibly exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as we expand our award-winning flights and holidays to Bristol Airport.

“We know how much demand there is, because we have been listening to customers and independent travel agents in the region for some time.

“We are delighted to be bringing them the news that they have been looking forward to, meaning that they can finally enjoy real package holidays from Bristol Airport.”

The first Jet2.com flight will leave Bristol Airport on April 1st, bound for Lanzarote.