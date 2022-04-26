Cambria Hotels celebrates encore appearance in music city

Following the brand’s initial debut in Nashville several years ago, Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), made an encore appearance with the grand opening of its second location: the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport. The brand’s newest addition underscores Cambria’s continued quest to bring design-forward, approachable upscale accommodations to guests’ favorite locations nationwide and provides modern travelers with the amenities they need to discover all the opportunities Nashville offers.

To commemorate the property’s official opening, Choice Hotels welcomed community members and distinguished guests to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Upon arrival, guests were treated to an airport-themed reception and property tours featuring the hotel’s one-of-a-kind guitar-shaped saltwater pool, locally inspired bar and restaurant, and thoughtfully designed guestrooms. Speakers at the event included Jayesh Patel, chief executive officer, Athena Hospitality Group John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, Pat Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels and Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels Janis Cannon, who each expressed their excitement about the brand’s growth in Nashville and another new Choice hotel with Athena Hospitality Group.

“After successfully bringing our first hotel to Nashville, the city continues to have it all: a thriving corporate community, an incredible food scene and endless entertainment options,” said Cannon. “At Cambria, our approach to upscale has always focused on providing an unmatched, guest-centric experience in the most sought-after destinations nationwide, and the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport is no exception. From the time they deplane at Nashville’s nearby international airport, modern travelers are immersed in the city’s vibrant culture and tradition, and we look forward to carrying this thread through their entire hotel stay with little luxuries and local touches at our newest Cambria hotel.”

Ideally suited for both business and leisure travelers, the four-story, 130-room Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport is located at 44 Rachel Drive, just minutes from the Nashville International Airport and a short drive to downtown Nashville’s most popular boroughs, including The Gulch; Music Row; and South Broadway. The hotel also provides convenient access to the offices of several major corporations and area employers, such as Nissan North America, HCA Healthcare, Dollar General and Bridgestone Americas, as well as popular attractions including, the One Century Place Conference Center, Grand Ole Opry, Opry Mills mall, Bridgestone Arena and Lower Broadway, where guests can hear live music at the renowned “honky tonks” and visit the Johnny Cash Museum.

The Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport was developed by Athena Hospitality Group, a full-service development and management company based in Florence, Kentucky.

“For the Athena team, success is rooted in our ability to build fruitful, lasting relationships – with our partners, associates, and especially the communities in which we live and work. It’s through this relationship with Choice we’ve been able to seamlessly bring more than 10 properties to market across the country, and why we’re proud to build on this collaboration with the opening of Nashville’s newest Cambria,” said Jayesh Patel, chief executive officer, Athena Hospitality Group. “Whether they’re traveling for business or leisure, we know the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport will live up to the Cambria promise of surprising and delighting guests, and we look forward to welcoming them to Nashville.”

There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

In addition to the recently opened Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, the brand’s footprint continues to grow across Tennessee, with additional hotels planned to open in Nashville’s West End neighborhood near Vanderbilt University, as well as Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, home to the famed Dollywood theme park.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees’ long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

www.choicehotels.com/cambria