Cambria Hotels Expands Presence in Austin with Opening of High-Tech Corridor Property

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc, continues to rapidly expand its sought-after, design-forward accommodations across the Lone Star state with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Austin Uptown Near the Domain.

The five-story, 135-room hotel is the second of three planned Cambria properties to open in the Texas capital, joining the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport and the future Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown. The brand also boasts locations in the Texas cities of Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Plano, Richardson and Southlake.

Situated at 13205 Burnet Road, the new Cambria is ideally positioned in the high-tech corridor of northwest Austin, providing guests with convenient access to the regional offices of Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Dell. The property is also near several local attractions, including the upscale Domain Shopping Mall, Rock Rose Entertainment District, Circuit of the Americas, and the University of Texas at Austin.

“Austin continually ranks as one of the nation’s fastest growing cities, and for good reason. From ‘Silicon Hills’ to a world-class arts and music scene, there’s no shortage of opportunity for modern travelers and professionals – or the Cambria brand – in the Texas capital,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “As Austin’s skyline continues to evolve, we could not be prouder to make our mark on the city in Austin’s second downtown with another fantastic property, uniquely designed to connect business and leisure travelers alike to the creative hallmarks and one-of-a-kind experiences the Lone Star state capital is celebrated for.”

The Cambria Hotel Austin Uptown Near the Domain features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including a seasonal outdoor pool and sundeck.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the North Austin surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining at the Uptown Lounge, Kitchen & Cocktails, with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

More than 5,500 square feet of multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the personalized, Your Extras welcome gift benefit for Choice Privileges members.

The newest Cambria was developed by MoPac Hotel Development, an award-winning Texas-based hotel builder and operator. There are currently 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of the end of the third quarter.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.