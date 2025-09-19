British Virgin Islands: Securing Its Legacy as the World’s Sailing Capital

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has once again affirmed its place at the helm of global sailing. On September 18, 2025, the BVI Tourist Board & Film Commission proudly revealed that the Territory has officially secured three new trademarks, a move that strengthens its international identity as the ultimate sailing destination ￼.

Protecting a Global Brand

The trademarks—

• The British Virgin Islands – Sailing Capital of the World™

• British Virgin Islands – The Undisputed Sailing Capital of the Caribbean™

• The British Virgin Islands – Sailing Capital of the Caribbean™

—are registered for ten years beginning May 7, 2024. This legal protection ensures that the BVI’s reputation for steady trade winds, navigable channels, calm currents, and pristine bays remains tightly associated with sailing excellence ￼.

Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism, described the milestone as “a powerful step in protecting our identity, strengthening our position in the international market, and ensuring that travellers, sailors, and partners alike associate the BVI with sailing excellence.”

Sailing and Beyond

The BVI’s dedication goes beyond securing its title. These trademarks will be at the heart of upcoming global marketing campaigns, designed to reinforce the Territory as synonymous with unforgettable sailing adventures ￼.

But sailing is just the beginning. With 60 islands and cays, luxury boutique resorts, private villas, and a thriving MICE sector, the BVI appeals to leisure travellers and business groups alike. Visitors enjoy everything from bareboat charters and crewed yachts to powerboats and traditional sailing vessels—experiences that consistently earn the BVI global recognition ￼.

International Spotlight

Recent accolades highlight this enduring appeal:

• Named to The New York Times “52 Places to Go in 2025”

• Honored as one of the Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards

• Titled the Hottest Destination of 2025 in Modern Luxury’s Best of Luxury Travel Awards

• Ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean,” including #2 for 2021–2022 ￼

Sailing Into the Future

By securing these trademarks, the British Virgin Islands is not only preserving its heritage but also charting a bold future. Its brand now stands legally protected and globally recognized, ensuring that when travellers think of sailing, they think first of the BVI.

For more information, contact the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission.