Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Lights Up the UK with celebrations for 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority marked a milestone with its 30th Annual Gala Dinner last night at Down Hall Hotel, Spa, Estate, where more than 200 guests were treated to an unforgettable evening filled with culture, music, and the vibrant spirit of Saint Lucia.

A Night of Electrifying Performances

The stage came alive with an exceptional lineup of Saint Lucian talent. Guests were treated to the captivating sounds of steel pan sensation Chazzi and a show-stopping performance by soca star Teddyson John. The evening’s program was masterfully guided by host Ashley Joseph, who kept the energy high and the audience engaged.

Adding further depth to the evening were on-stage presentations by Louis Lewis, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and Patricia Charlery-Leon, Director U.K. & Europe. Both highlighted Saint Lucia’s thriving tourism sector, its cultural richness, and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for travellers and partners alike.

Awards, Charity & Community Spirit

The gala wasn’t just about entertainment—it was also a celebration of achievement and giving back. Numerous award winners were recognized during the night from Resorts to Airlines, while a spirited charity raffle raised funds for the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund. Guests eagerly took part in the draw, which featured standout prizes including luxury holidays to Saint Lucia and an exclusive art donation by Saint Lucian artist Sakey, whose work is renowned for capturing the beauty of the island.

Cultural Immersion for All

Beyond the spotlight performances, the evening offered an authentic taste of Saint Lucian culture. Attendees enjoyed live quadrille dancing, the infectious rhythm of steel pan music, vibrant face painting, and a host of interactive experiences that brought the spirit of the Caribbean to London. The atmosphere was one of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

Strong Industry Representation

The event also highlighted the strength of Saint Lucia’s tourism sector, with a remarkable number of companies and partners in attendance. These included:

• Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain

• Bay Gardens Resorts

• Bel Jou Hotel

• Calabash Cove Resort & Spa

• Cap Maison

• Coco Palm

• Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa / Serenity at Coconut Bay

• Community Tourism Agency (CTA)

• East Winds St Lucia

• Harbor Club

• Hyatt Inclusive Collection (Secrets St Lucia and Zoëtry Marigot Bay)

• Ladera

• Rabot Hotel

• Royalton Hotels & Resorts

• Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA)

• Sandals Resorts

• SoCo House

• St James Travel & Tours

• Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

• SunSwept BodyHoliday & StolenTime

• SunTours Caribbean

• The Landings Resort & Spa

• Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences

Their presence underscored a shared commitment to showcasing Saint Lucia as a world-class destination, from boutique resorts to global hotel brands, and from community-based tourism initiatives to luxury travel experiences.

The Celebration Continues

The gala marks just the beginning of a week of festivities. Events will continue through 20th September at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel, showcasing Saint Lucia’s unique charm, artistry, and hospitality.

Looking ahead, the spotlight will soon return to the island itself with the World Travel Award‘s Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025, set to take place on 4th October 2025 at the luxurious Sandals Grande Saint Lucian. Nestled on Rodney Bay with its calm, crystal-clear waters framed by volcanic mountains, the resort offers an unparalleled backdrop for this prestigious occasion. Guests will experience world-class hospitality, from championship-level golf at the Greg Norman–designed courses to a global culinary journey across twelve gourmet restaurants. With indulgent accommodations such as Over-the-Water Bungalows and Beachfront Rondoval Suites, Sandals Grande Saint Lucian perfectly embodies the elegance and vibrancy of Saint Lucia. Beyond the venue, visitors will be captivated by the island’s golden sands, the iconic Pitons, and a wealth of adventures—from rainforest zip-lining and marine exploration to immersing themselves in Saint Lucia’s rich cultural heritage and the warmth of its people.