World Ocean Day rallies the world for ocean and climate action on 8 June and throughout the year.

We work in partnership with youth leaders, zoos, aquariums, museums, and other youth-focused organizations, as well as a huge range of diverse organizations and businesses from all sectors in a growing global network. Together, we effectively engage the public, inform policymakers, and unite the world to protect and restore our shared ocean and create a stable climate. Join the growing global movement in June and continue to grow the engagement and action year-round!

We collaborate with companies and organizations that contribute financially, developing global and national campaigns that engage youth and others to protect our blue planet. Opportunities in June and throughout the year with the fast-growing World Ocean Day network that reaches thousands of organizations in 150 countries.

Sponsorships

Help showcase your brand’s support for conservation! We have a variety of levels of sponsorship available for companies that share our passion and purpose to protect the ocean, help stabilize our climate, and create a more engaged and sustainable society. Click below to see current Supporters

Donate

Support action for our blue planet, and safeguard our shared ocean and climate! Click below to make a donation through our fiscal sponsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about our corporate engagement opportunities and customized partnerships with World Ocean Day, please contact us at [email protected]