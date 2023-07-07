All set for the TAAI Convention hosted by Sri Lanka Tourism held from 6th - 9th July

The much awaited TAAI Convention 2023, hosted by the Travel Agents Association of India, in Collaboration with Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) kicked off with a grand opening yesterday, 6th July at the BMICH, under the patronage of H.E President Ranil Wickramasinghe, who will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest , and Hon. Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism , as the guest of Honor. The convention will be held from 6th to 9th July 2023, generating a lot of trade opportunities for both local and Indian Travel Industry stakeholders. TAAI will be hosting their 67thConvention this year, with 500 participants and 50 Indian Media personnel, highlighting it as a top level travel event in the Tourism calendar, bringing key industry stakeholders, representatives and delegates from both countries. Sri Lanka Tourism is the main sponsor of the event and supported by SLAITO and Sri Lankan Airlines. A joint press conference is also scheduled to be held tomorrow under the patronage of the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Harin Fernando, Ms. Jyoti Mayal , President TAAI , Mr. Chalaka Gajabahu , Chairman SLTPB and Mr. Nishad Wijetunga, President ,SLAITO.

As side events of this convention, a two-day business session and a Buyer –Seller meet which will be held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo and Shangri La Colombo on 7th and 8th July respectively. The B2B sessions, which will be mainly conducted for the local and Indian trade representatives, will give them an opportunity to expand their businesses and share trade information of both countries. There will be 500 participants from the Indian travel trade who will participate in these meetings whereas 150 participants from the Sri Lankan Travel trade will join this opportunity.

The Sri Lankan theme dinner on the 7th of July 2023, will be held at the Cinnamon Grand hotel with the participation of Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, and the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Harin Fernando along with of Travel Industry representatives and Tourism officials. The occasion will be further enhanced by a cultural performance by the Channa –Upuli Performing Arts Foundation.

The closing gala dinner which is to be held at the Heritance Negombo on the 8th of July 2023, will include extra glamour and color with the participation of popular Sri Lankan artists, Sri Lankan and Indian travel representatives and cultural performances by the Gayan Srimal dance troupe. The event will be held under the patronage of Hon. Minister of Tourism.

TAAI Conventions (Indian Travel Congress) are most eagerly awaited events of the Travel & Tourism industry. The huge visibility, this annual event of TAAI, brings to the global industry is immense. As India has been a friend of Sri Lanka in many aspects – Cultural, Bilateral and economical, this will be another great opportunity to develop industrial contacts and business opportunities with the Indian counterparts. India is a key source market for Sri Lanka Tourism, a which brings the highest number of tourist arrivals on a daily basis. The publicity and the promotion given through this event will spread a positive message about Sri Lanka and encourage more Indian tourists to come and explore the country which has so much to offer as a Travel Destination.

TAAI’s area of activity extends to Aviation; Tourism – outbound & inbound; MICE – inbound & outbound; Adventure Tourism; Sports Tourism; Education etc. TAAI Members are involved in all these activities and there is no other Travel & Tourism Association in India with this strength and band-width offering leadership to this most growing industry.

The TAAI Convention will be a great opportunity to promote Sri Lanka by enhancing its position as one of the most sought after travel destinations to further promote Indian market for an year round destination.