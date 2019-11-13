Mandarin Oriental signs on for Tel Aviv property

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new hotel and residential project in Tel Aviv.

The project is scheduled to open at the end of 2023, with the group becoming the first luxury hospitality brand to enter the city.

The property’s outstanding feature will be its unrivalled waterfront location overlooking one of the city’s pristine Mediterranean beaches.

Based in the city’s most exclusive residential area, it is within walking distance of vibrant restaurants, shopping and nightlife.

Many of the region’s attractions are easily accessible, including the holy city of Jerusalem, which can be reached in an hour.

The hotel will have 225 spacious rooms, including 44 suites, with most accommodation offering vistas of the Mediterranean and the Tel Aviv skyline.

There will be five restaurants and bars serving a variety of cuisines and a range of flexible meeting facilities including an elegant ballroom.

The 230 residences at Mandarin Oriental will provide a range of dedicated facilities, as well as access to all the hotel’s amenities and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service.

The project is being developed by Seagate Real Estate, led by Hertzel Habas, one of the most respected luxury residential developers in Tel Aviv and Orit Freedman Weissman, a former Goldman Sachs partner.

“We are delighted to be opening a Mandarin Oriental hotel in Israel that will introduce new levels of luxury and a range of exceptional experiences to the city.

“We look forward to providing both guests and residents with a luxurious resort environment, combined with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary personalised service,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“Tel Aviv is a vibrant destination appealing to a wide range of international travellers seeking a unique cultural and leisure experience. This project is ideally placed to take advantage of the city’s many attractions.”