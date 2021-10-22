Rotterdam sets sail on maiden voyage

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam departed earlier on its 14-day maiden voyage from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise line celebrated the occasion with fanfare, cheering crew and a ribbon cutting to welcome guests on board the transatlantic cruise.

The 2,668-guest Rotterdam was delivered in July and is the third in the Pinnacle-class series for Holland America Line.

Last week the ship arrived at its namesake city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where it was announced that princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ships godmother when it is officially named in the spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rotterdam’s maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year.

“We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing.”

Following the transatlantic crossing, Rotterdam will spend from November through April on its inaugural Caribbean Season, with all sailings roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

The cruises range from six to 11 days and span the entire region on southern, eastern, western and tropical itineraries.