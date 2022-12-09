BRITISH AIRWAYS JUST BECAME MORE REWARDING

From today, British Airways Executive Club Members can book a Reward Flight Saver (RFS) to every destination on the airline’s global network

British Airways has unveiled significant developments to its Reward Flight Saver, extending its industry-leading proposition to 100% of its route network - including long-haul premium cabins.

Reward Flight Saver (RFS) is exclusively available on British Airways’ flights for the airline’s Executive Club Members, offering them Reward Seats at a low flat fee, plus a fixed Avios amount. Members can travel to and from Europe from as little as £1 plus 18,500 Avios, or to a long-haul destination, such as New York, from £100 plus 50,000 Avios.

British Airways has doubled the number of long-haul destinations available with RFS, with 100% of its route network now on offer to Members, including destinations such as New Orleans, Nashville, Austin, Sydney, Bermuda, Buenos Aires and St Kitts and Nevis.

Until today, RFS was available to redeem in Club Europe (short-haul business class), Euro Traveller (short-haul economy) and World Traveller (long-haul economy) cabins. This has now been extended to British Airways’ long-haul premium cabins, allowing Members to save when booking Reward Seats in Club World (long-haul business class) and World Traveller Plus (premium economy).

Return Club World RFS flights are available from as little as £350 plus 160,000 Avios, while return World Traveller Plus RFS flights are available from £280 plus 85,000 Avios. Further pricing examples have been included below, and one-way tickets will be half of these cash and Avios amounts.

As part of its premium proposition for customers, the airline guarantees that a minimum number of Reward Seats are available to book on every flight to and from London Heathrow and London Gatwick;

Eight in Euro/World Traveller

Two in World Traveller Plus

Four in Club Europe/World

For the first time, RFS bookings are now available to Executive Club Members based in the US. Return flights are available to London Heathrow and London Gatwick from as little as $200 plus 50,000 in World Traveller, and $700 plus 160,000 Avios in Club World.

Ian Romanis, Director of Retail and Customer Relationship Management, said: “Offering more choice than ever, this is an exciting development for our Executive Club programme and great news for our Members. We know they value flexibility, so we’ve also ensured plenty of opportunity to lower their cash spend by using more Avios.

“We listen to our Members’ feedback and continue to heavily invest in our Executive Club in recognition of their loyalty, offering as many options as possible for our customers to travel the world affordably.”