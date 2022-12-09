COMPANION VOUCHERS NOW REDEEMABLE ON IBERIA AND AER LINGUS FLIGHTS

British Airways American Express® Cardmembers will be able to use their Companion Vouchers to book Aer Lingus and Iberia Reward flights.

With the addition of these two airlines, Cardmembers who have earned a British Airways American Express Companion Voucher since 2021 will have even more choice – whether that’s on destinations, routes, or a greater number of seats - across the airlines’ global networks, offering more opportunities to save on their travels.

British Airways American Express® Credit Card Companion Vouchers can be redeemed in economy cabins, while British Airways American Express® Premium Plus Card Companion Vouchers can be redeemed across all cabins. These terms apply when redeeming on Aer Lingus and Iberia flights too.

Companion Vouchers are awarded to travellers who hold a British Airways American Express Credit Card or British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card and reach the required spend amount within their Cardmembership year.

They can be redeemed on Avios Reward flights, allowing Cardmembers to book either one journey for 50% of the Avios required, or take a second traveller on their journey - on the same flights and in the same cabins - for no additional Avios, plus paying taxes, fees and charges per person.

Ian Romanis, Director of Retail and Customer Relationship Management at British Airways, said: “As we continue to improve our Companion Voucher proposition, we are thrilled to bring two of our sister airlines on board. Not only will this give Members more choice for the destinations we fly to, but it’ll open up new routes on which they can use their Companion Voucher, such as Manchester to New York or Barbados with Aer Lingus, and flights to Lima via Madrid with Iberia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Bouvet, Vice President at American Express, said: “The Companion Voucher remains a highly-valued benefit, unique to our two British Airways American Express Cards. This year – with travel very much back on people’s agendas - we’ve been working closely with British Airways to make it even more valuable, whether that’s through adding solo travel benefits or expanding its use across airlines, offering more destinations, routes, and seats.”

Full terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.ba.com/amex-companion