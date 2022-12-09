Radisson Hotel Group introduces experiential hospitality to Himachal Pradesh

Radisson Hotel Group has today announced its first experiential resort under its recently launched Radisson Individuals Retreats brand extension. Located in Palampur - Himachal Pradesh, Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats is set against the pristine backdrop of the Dhauladhar snow-capped ranges. A mélange of traditional ambiance and barefoot luxury, the ethos of the resort is built on sustainability and community engagement.

Radisson Individuals Retreats is tailored for the Indian market and is a collection of boutique lifestyle retreats. The offering enables independent properties to retain their distinct identity while benefiting from Radisson Hotel Group’s global distribution network, cutting-edge technology, sales, marketing support, and professional training. For guests, it offers an immersive, authentic, and sustainable experience imbued with meaningful activities whilst ensuring high standards of quality and the Group’s “Yes I Can!” service philosophy.

“With the opening of Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, we are proud to usher in the era of experiential hospitality in India. The country’s hospitality ecosystem is swiftly evolving, and we stand ready to be at the helm of this change to offer travelers a high-quality product that is driven by distinct experiences. We strongly feel that the future of Radisson Individuals Retreats rests on beautiful properties with unique identities offering tailor-made stays that are authentic, sustainable, and memorable. At Radisson Hotel Group, we are fully committed to bringing diverse experiences to our domestic and international guests in all parts of the country, from major tier-one cities to up-and-coming destinations.” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President of Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The resort is conveniently accessible by air from Dharamsala, Amritsar, or Chandigarh, by rail from Pathankot, and by road from Gaggal, and Manali. A 30-minute drive from Dharamshala, the resort’s unique location makes it a prime choice for travelers seeking an immersive and relaxing experience.

Perched on top of a hill, the five-acre resort houses beautiful rooms and suites that offer stunning views of the snow-peaked mountains with nature-inspired interiors offering guests a sense of peace and privacy. The rooms are spacious, airy and enjoy abundant natural daylight via bay windows and design features inspired by the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. This further ensures a reduction in energy consumption which is in tune with the resort’s sustainability values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curated experiences are at the core of offerings at Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, and encourage a sense of community and bonding. With activities ranging from rejuvenating spa treatments, yoga, village walks, weaving, and traditional cooking, the resort is the ultimate choice for travelers seeking an authentic experience. Given its proximity to key nearby locations, guests can try paragliding at Bir-Billing, visit the hilltop ruins of Kangra Fort, or marvel at the rock-cut Hindu temples of Masroor. In addition to becoming one with nature during their stay, guests can drink from the natural spring within the premises which also provides mineral-rich nutritious water throughout the resort.

A culinary cosmos, the resort’s Food & Beverage philosophy finds its origin in promoting regional flavors with a strong emphasis on local Himachal food on its menus. Its main dining restaurant, Dham is a multi-cuisine restaurant, serving the best of pan-Indian and International cuisine, including south Indian breakfasts, fresh salads along with Asian and Mediterranean delicacies. With DIY (Do it Yourself) pizza and BBQ stations, guests can have a unique culinary experience that focuses on family bonding.

The resort also has an infinity pool complimenting the panoramic views of the valley along with a game room, meeting space, and common living room. The resort’s well-equipped event space is bathed in natural daylight with modern amenities and can host intimate gatherings.

“We are delighted to be affiliated with Radisson Hotel Group and have Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats become a part of the Group’s diverse portfolio in India. Radisson Individuals Retreats represents a great opportunity for us to enhance our visibility, nurture customer confidence, and access a wider guest database with our curated guest experiences. With this association we will be able to take the resort to new heights and deliver globally recognized experiences with a touch of local flavor for travelers seeking a break in this fast-paced world” said Suman Rialch, Managing Director, Kaloti Hotels and Resorts Limited.

“With Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, we aim to deliver a memorable experience to guests. The product is the right fit for the market and meets the needs of discerning guests. We look forward to this journey with Radisson Hotel Group and are fully committed to the highest service standards as we open our doors to guests”, said Swati Makkar, General Manager, Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats.