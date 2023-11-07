BRITISH AIRWAYS INTRODUCES FESTIVE MENUS FOR DIWALI AND THANKSGIVING

British Airways has introduced a variety of special touches to its onboard experience this month, including a range of sweet desserts for Diwali and Thanksgiving-inspired dishes for customers travelling across its network.

To celebrate the festival of lights on November 12, the airline is introducing festive desserts for customers across all cabins on outbound and inbound long-haul flights to India*.

The airline’s customers travelling in Club World (business class) from London Heathrow to India will be able to enjoy Rasmalai, a popular sweet delicacy, originating from eastern India.

Those travelling in World Traveller Plus (premium economy) can tuck into Kesar Peda, a traditional North Indian sweet made from khoya, sugar, saffron and cardamom. The dessert is full of beautiful flavours and best enjoyed as a post-meal sweet treat. Customers travelling in the airline’s World Traveller (economy) cabin to India will be served a popular Indian dessert, Motichoor Laddoo, which is traditionally served on special occasions.

On return flights from India, travellers will also be able to enjoy a range of Diwali-themed desserts across various routes**. Kaju Pista or Gulab Jamun, a fusion-filled dessert accompanied with Rabdi, will be served in Club World. Customers travelling in World Traveller Plus will have the option of Khoye Ka Laddoo or Doodhi Halwa, garnished with traditional dried fruits.

On November 23, British Airways will be celebrating Thanksgiving on all long-haul flights to and from the US. Customers across all cabins will have the choice of a festive main course and dessert. Customers travelling in First and Club World will be able to enjoy a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings, followed by either a classic pumpkin pie featuring nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger spices, a pumpkin and walnut cake, or a pumpkin-flavoured cheesecake.

Customers in World Traveller Plus and World Traveller will also be able to delve into a traditional turkey roast followed by the option of a pumpkin pie, gingerbread mousse or a spiced pumpkin and white chocolate mousse, offering the perfect balance of sweetness and spices.

British Airways will also be adding a range of special treats across all its lounges at London Heathrow to celebrate Diwali and Thanksgiving. This includes traditional decorations with garlands and tealights, as well as specially designed main courses and snacks for customers to enjoy from November 12-15, ranging from rogan josh, chicken balti and samosas. For Thanksgiving, customers will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes, including pumpkin and butternut squash soup and pecan pie in its Concorde Room, and turkey and smoked ham pie in its First and Club lounges, all available on November 23.

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “We know that many of our customers will be celebrating Diwali and Thanksgiving this month, so we wanted to go that extra mile to spread some joy over the festive season, both on the ground and at 35,000ft. For those celebrating, we’d like to wish them a very Happy Diwali and Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at British Airways.”

The airline has also introduced new World Traveller main courses and is refreshing its second service later this month, including new hot light bite breakfast options on all shorter inbound flights from the US to London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

Elsewhere, British Airways has also introduced Johnnie Walker Blue Label XOrdinaire, a luxury icon of blended Scotch whisky to its First cabin, specially chosen by the airline’s Master of Wine.

The airline has added new content to its inflight entertainment, including the launch of a dedicated Doctor Who channel, which features 13 acclaimed episodes of the longest running science fiction television series in the world. A Christmas countdown channel has also been added for customers to enjoy in preparation for the festive season.

British Airways recently unveiled its newest brand advert to celebrate Diwali, which is now airing across the globe. The advert is a celebration of those flying home to India this festival season, and a thank you to those missing out on their own family celebrations.