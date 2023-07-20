British Airways Enhances Avios Collection with Ancillary Purchases and Cash-based Rewards

British Airways has announced that the way customers collect Avios will be updated from 18 October 2023, including the ability to collect Avios on ancillary purchases for the first time.

It means that customers will soon be able to collect Avios when purchasing additional items such as upgrades, pre-paid seat selection and excess baggage, either in advance or at the airport. The amount of Avios collected per flight will be based on the amount paid rather than distance travelled, in a more consistent and clearer approach.

Members booking flights from 18 October 2023 will collect the following Avios depending on their Tier status:

Blue members will receive 6 Avios per qualifying* £1 spent

Bronze members will receive 7 Avios per qualifying £1 spent

Silver members will receive 8 Avios per qualifying £1 spent

Gold members will receive 9 Avios per qualifying £1 spent

This new model will also apply to flights marketed by Iberia**.

Ian Romanis, British Airways’ Director of Retail and Customer Relationship Management, said: “We continue to listen to our customers’ feedback and ideas to evolve our Executive Club. This is a simpler and more transparent system offering more opportunities to collect Avios than ever before and rewarding loyalty based on customers’ cash spend. It’s a tried and tested model already used by a number of global airlines, including our sister airline Iberia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The update to the new collection model is the latest change to the Executive Club this year to keep improving the loyalty programme for Members. Most recently, the airline revealed a series of Avios-Only flights, with 100% of seats made exclusively available to Members as Reward Seats. The first Avios-Only flight to Sharm El Sheikh sold out within 24 hours.

In addition to flights, Members can collect Avios in everyday life, including spending on the British Airways American Express Credit Card, travelling with Uber, converting Nectar points and shopping on the British Airways Avios eStore. With more than 1,500 outlets to select from, savvy shoppers can earn Avios from any purchase that they make when visiting www.shopping.ba.com.

For more information and full terms and conditions, visit www.ba.com/executiveclub