Bristol Airports announces £4 million investment to enhance its retail and catering facilities

This week marks the beginning of a period of development for Bristol Airports retail and catering facilities with close to £4 million being invested by the airport and the retail partners to enhance the facilities, including opening a Boots Health and Beauty retail store.

This exciting period is expected to run throughout the winter period and will see some new and exciting shops and eateries arriving to the airport.

The significant investment will deliver further improvements to the shopping and dining experience for customers before boarding their flights, as well as providing enhanced facilities to the retail and eateries in the departure lounge. Improvements will also be made to the design of some units to provide an enhanced customer experience.

The developments to the retail facilities include a refresh of the World Duty Free store, a completely new-look bar and restaurant and the opening of a Boots health and beauty store. Boots land at Bristol Airport this week, initially with a temporary store offering a limited range of products. However, all customers are able to access the full range of Boots’ products via the ‘Click & Collect’ service when ordering between 10 days and 2 weeks before travel.

In Spring 2023, a new larger, state of the art Boots retail unit will open after over a significant investment. Boots’ new store will offer a wide range of products including travel essentials, toiletries, baby food and nappies, meal deals and health essentials including pain relief, vitamins, allergy tablets, make up, skincare, fragrances and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hack, Head of Commercial at Bristol Airport, commented:

“This is an exciting period for Bristol Airport and our customers. The substantial investment in the enhancements to the departure lounge, including the opening of Boots health and beauty retailer this week shows a very clear sign of the confidence our commercial and catering partners have in Bristol Airport and vice versa.

“With Bristol Airport seeing the fastest customer recovery of any UK airport this year, the strong demand for travel demonstrates continued customer confidence in travelling. Our customers’ departure lounge experience is an important part of the start to any holiday, and it is necessary for us to provide an exemplary environment. We understand that our leisure and business customers have high expectations when travelling through Bristol Airport and we will continue to strive to meet their requirements.

“We are very confident that the investment and evolution of our departure lounge will provide a greater customer experience as we offer new places to shop, eat, drink, and relax before you fly.”