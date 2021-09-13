Breeze Airways prepares to debut Airbus A220

Breeze Airways has revealed its new A220-300 livery, while confirming that it has reached a purchase agreement with Airbus for 20 more of the aircraft.

This previously undisclosed order for 20 brings the total order book to 80 A220-300s, the first of which will be delivered in quarter four of this year.

The fresh paint job was completed at Airbus’ facility in Mobile, Alabama, which will deliver approximately one A220 per month to Breeze over the next six-and-a-half years.

The airline plans to begin flights with the Airbus fleet in the second quarter of 2022.

Breeze is expected to provide non-stop service between underserved routes across the United States at affordable fares.

The carrier started airline operations in May.

This first A220 is the first new aircraft that will be operated by the airline.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines.

Over 170 A220s have been delivered to ten operators in Asia, North America, Europe and Africa.