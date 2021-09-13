Carnival Cruise Line returns to Baltimore as recovery continues

Carnival Cruise Line gas become the first cruise line to set sail from the Port of Baltimore since the industry-wide pause in operations last year.

Carnival Pride has set off on a seven-day cruise to the Bahamas, visiting the popular destinations of Nassau, Freeport and the private island of Half Moon Cay.

“We are thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they have been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Baltimore in 2009 and since then has carried well over one million guests, making Carnival the number one cruise operator from the port.

“What a great day for the Port of Baltimore,” said Port of Baltimore executive director William Doyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have waited a long time to welcome back the Carnival Pride to Charm City.”

In November, a newer ship, Carnival Legend, will replace Carnival Pride in Baltimore when Carnival Pride shifts to departures from Tampa.

Testing

At the same time, Carnival Corporation has announced a new initiative making pre-board testing more convenient and accessible for its guests.

The effort will facilitate access to pre-cruise Covid-19 viral testing for guests of Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn at more than 1,500 convenient Quest Diagnostics patient service centres and retail pharmacy testing locations throughout the United States.

All guests with the lines, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative Covid-19 viral test taken no more than three days before their embarkation, along with additional health and safety requirements.

Beginning today, and in accordance with CDC directives, all vaccinated guests must present a negative Covid-19 viral test taken no more than two days before their embarkation (for example, if a cruise leaves on a Saturday, guests should schedule their tests for the Thursday before embarking).

“Access to testing continues to play an important role in the restart of our guest operations, and working with Quest simplifies the process for our guests by making it easier to access convenient testing options from a trusted national laboratory provider,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

“These testing protocols are part of our layered approach to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”