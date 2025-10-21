Brand USA Launches “America the Beautiful” Global Tourism Campaign

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, today launched America the Beautiful, a global tourism marketing campaign and platform that represents the organization’s most ambitious marketing initiative to date. The campaign debuts during this week’s Brand USA Travel Week U.K. and Europe, now in its seventh year, which connects U.S. destinations with leading international buyers and media from 20 countries. Today’s announcement comes as international travel continues to drive meaningful economic impact. Year-to-date through July, travel and tourism exports totaled $147 billion, up two percent year-over-year. That spending is projected to generate approximately $39.6 billion in federal tax revenue by year’s end, support millions of American jobs, and contribute to a total economic impact of $551 billion in 2025. The campaign is strategically timed to build on that momentum and accelerate growth ahead of 2026, a milestone year marked by the FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th anniversary, and the Route 66 centennial.

“The United States remains the top international destination for long-haul leisure travel in the world, reflecting the enduring appeal of our varied and unique destinations and experiences,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA. “With America the Beautiful, we’re delivering a fresh invitation to explore the USA in new and exciting ways. As we look ahead to 2026 and the decade of mega events on the horizon, we remain laser-focused on maximizing international tourism opportunities to drive economic impact and job growth while inviting the world to celebrate 250 years of America the Beautiful.”

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

America the Beautiful marks a new chapter in Brand USA’s global marketing approach. This organization-wide platform brings every facet of the brand under a single, strategic vision to meet this moment. It is designed to cut through the noise and reconnect travelers with what they truly love about the United States. It shifts focus from product to people, reminding the world that what sets the U.S. apart is not just the places to visit, but the people to meet, and the stories, culture, and unique experiences shared along the way.

“America the Beautiful tells the story of America bigger, bolder, and more beautifully than ever before—balancing the power of place with the depth of human connection,” said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Brand USA. “Every element, from powerful creative storytelling to AI-powered planning tools, is designed to inspire travelers to see America in new ways and to turn that inspiration into action. We’re not asking people to simply visit America; we’re inviting them to feel it, taste it, and carry home experiences that become core memories.”

Research across 10 global markets shows the campaign is resonating with travelers. Rigorous testing revealed strong emotional appeal and broad relevance of the America the Beautiful tagline, with 72% responding positively and 67% reporting increased desire to visit the U.S.

The campaign will roll out across connected TV, streaming, out-of-home, digital, and social media in nine priority markets (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom) identified through data-driven analysis of travel intent, economic trends, and consumer sentiment. Targeted messaging will engage confident, globally curious travelers seeking nature-driven escapes, authentic family moments, luxury experiences, and immersive arts and culture. Watch the campaign come to life through four video spots highlighting the great outdoors, family travel, and luxury travel here.

Complementing the creative rollout is AmericaTheBeautiful.com, a new AI-powered hub built with Mindtrip technology. Available in eight languages, the hub offers personalized recommendations, interactive maps, and itinerary-building tools, making planning easier than ever while helping travelers connect iconic gateways with regional destinations across the United States.

Together, these elements form a comprehensive effort that unifies Brand USA’s partnership marketing programs, travel trade initiatives, and earned media efforts across the organization’s key international markets, maximizing the reach and impact of America the Beautiful.

BRAND USA TRAVEL WEEK DRIVES INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

Brand USA Travel Week has become a cornerstone of Brand USA’s international trade and media engagement strategy. This year’s event, presented by Atlantic Joint Business partner airlines (British Airways, American Airlines, Finnair, Aer Lingus, Iberia, Level), welcomes nearly 900 delegates across trade, media, suppliers, and destinations for four days of curated business appointments, leadership discussions, and educational sessions.

“The success of Brand USA Travel Week U.K. and Europe has set a strong foundation for global expansion. We’re excited to bring this high-impact platform to new regions and strengthen relationships with travel trade and media partners worldwide,” said Dixon.

Brand USA Travel Week India (January 18-23, 2026) and Brand USA Travel Week South America (March 16-20, 2026) will be key events in markets with strong potential for inbound travel growth.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this year’s Brand USA Travel Week alongside our Atlantic Joint Business partners. With more than 27 US destinations to choose from on our route network, our transatlantic flights continue to be a firm favourite with our customers. We know how much they value the country’s variety, so our partnership with Brand USA is important to us in spreading the word about what the US has to offer – from world-class cities to spectacular natural scenery.”

Additional Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe 2025 sponsors include Adara, Expedia Group, Atlas Obscura, Miles Partnership, Warner Bros. Discovery, MMGY Global, Broadway Inbound, and Tourism Cares.

WHAT’S NEW IN AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

In addition to next year’s historic milestones, travelers will find new attractions, unique hotel openings, and destination experiences launching across the country. Coinciding with Brand USA Travel Week U.K. & Europe, the organization is publishing its newest “What’s New in the USA” update, found here.

Beginning in April 2026, British Airways will launch service from London to St. Louis, while Aer Lingus introduces flights from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham. In the Pacific Northwest, both Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines are adding new nonstop service from Rome to Seattle beginning in May. United Airlines will also expand service to Newark with new flights from Bari, Glasgow, and Santiago de Compostela, each beginning in May.

These developments offer even more reasons for international visitors to explore the United States—now, in 2026, and beyond.

To learn more about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To get started planning a trip to the USA, visit AmericaTheBeautiful.com.