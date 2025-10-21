ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES MARRIOTT BONVOY JOINS BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS AS TITLE SPONSOR

Atlantis Paradise Island, the most remarkable destination resort in the world, announces Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, has been named the Title Sponsor of Battle 4 Atlantis, one of college basketball’s premier early-season tournaments. This partnership marks a major milestone for both the travel and sports industries, bringing together the excitement of college hoops and the allure of destination travel at the iconic Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

The Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis tournament features elite Division 1 men’s and women’s college basketball programs, competing over Thanksgiving week in the Bahamas. Since its inception, Battle 4 Atlantis has become one of the most anticipated tip-offs in the college basketball calendar, blending world-class competition with an unforgettable, luxury resort experience for teams, fans, and families.

“Atlantis and college basketball have been synonymous for over a decade,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. “Over the years, we have welcomed hundreds of players, coaches, and families who have made Battle 4 Atlantis not only an annual tradition, but a much-needed winter getaway. This is more than a tournament; it is a community gathering of dedicated basketball fans, and partnering with Marriott Bonvoy will take this legacy to a global level.”

“This partnership also underscores the growing appeal of the Caribbean and Latin America region as a premier destination for sports and leisure travel,” said Laura Alfonsin, Marketing Vice President, Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America. “From the pristine beaches of the Bahamas to the cultural richness of Mexico, Brazil, and beyond, with Marriott Bonvoy’s expansive portfolio across the region, members can explore iconic resorts, discover hidden gems, and enjoy unforgettable moments that blend adventure, relaxation, and world-class hospitality.”

The Battle 4 Atlantis partnership further underscores Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to college sports. As the Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA® and March Madness®, Marriott Bonvoy continues to invest in partnerships that connect fans, athletes, and alumni across campuses - from storytelling, loyalty experiences, and shared passion for the game. Atlantis Paradise Island’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament aligns with the vision and mission of Marriott Bonvoy, blending the thrill of competition with the rewards of travel and hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collaboration also reflects Marriott International’s continued investment in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, where travel demand continues to grow, and travelers seek immersive experiences that connect them with local culture, nature, and community. With over 540 properties across CALA, Marriott Bonvoy offers members unparalleled access to some of the most vibrant and diverse destinations in the world.

Through this partnership, Marriott Bonvoy members can look forward to exclusive access to the tournament while immersing themselves in all that the Bahamas has to offer—from world-class beaches to vibrant local culture. Members can visit atlantisbahamas.com for exclusive tournament packages, member rates, and opportunities to experience the action up close in Paradise.

Atlantis Paradise Island, one of the longest-standing and most recognizable destinations in collegiate sports, launched Battle 4 Atlantis in 2011. Known for its vibrant setting, the resort transforms its Imperial Ballroom into an intimate basketball arena that delivers one of the most unique atmospheres in all of college basketball. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

The 2025 Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis NCAA basketball tournament will feature these schools:

WOMEN’S BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS (November 22-24)

Penn State University

Princeton University

San Diego State University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

MEN’S BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS (November 26-28)

Colorado State University

Saint Mary’s College

University of South Florida

Vanderbilt University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Tech

Western Kentucky University

Wichita State University