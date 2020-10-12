Bradley takes up CAA head of flight operations role

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has appointed Glenn Bradley as its new head of flight operations.

He brings a wealth of experience to the position from his various roles as a pilot and across aviation management in the past.

As head of flight operations, Bradley will be responsible for the oversight of both commercial and non-commercial aircraft operations, approved training organisations, and special operations across the UK.

His role will include maintaining the aviation safety record of the UK and making improvements for all airspace users.

Bradley brings 30 years of aviation experience to the role, having initially joined the Royal Air Force flying the iconic Tornado aircraft in 1987 and flying in operational theatres of northern and southern Iraq.

He then turned his skills as a pilot to commercial aviation, flying both the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families for GB Airways.

He has more than 9,000 hours of commercial flying time.

Bradley transitioned into flight management at GB Airways and then transferred to easyJet following its acquisition of the airline.

He moved to the Civil Aviation Authority in 2017 as a flight operations manager before being promoted to his new role.

Commenting on the appointment, Rob Bishton, group director of safety and airspace at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Glenn has worked with us since 2017 and we are delighted to announce his new position as head of flight operations.

“His work will be extremely important throughout the UK’s exit from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency; a transition that will bring both opportunities and challenges.

“He has done an excellent job since his arrival at the Civil Aviation Authority, and I know he will continue to deliver for the UK’s aviation sector in the years ahead.”