Jamaica overhauls Covid-19 traveller testing regime

Jamaica has announced revised measures for international travellers visiting the island.

These new processes make the required online travel authorisation application more seamless for visitors while still maintaining stringent health protocols.

The ministry of health and wellness has expanded acceptable testing categories allowing travellers to choose between presenting a negative Covid-19 antigen test, or a negative PCR test.

Testing must be performed by an accredited lab and results must be presented to the air carrier prior to boarding a flight to Jamaica as well as upon arrival.

This process replaces the prior requirement for travellers to upload Covid-19 test results as part of the travel authorisation process.

Current high-risk areas include Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and the United States.

In addition to the revised entry measures, travellers are now able to visit Covid-compliant attractions located inside and outside of the resilient corridors, using transportation licensed under the tourist board act.

The new measures also allow visitors to stay in multiple accommodation options within the corridors, enabling travellers to explore more of Jamaica.

“Health and safety have been our priority since reopening our borders to international travel on June 15th,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“Our phased approach has allowed us to assess the risks and adjust continually safeguard our visitors and residents.

“The refreshed protocols and entry measures we have in place ensure a more seamless process so that our guests have the best experience possible.”

Tests results should be no more than ten days old, measured from the day the sample was taken to the day of arrival in Jamaica.

All visitors will still be screened upon arrival in Jamaica via thermal temperature checks, symptom observation and a brief interview with a health officer.

Business travellers will receive a swab test at the airport, and must remain in quarantine until results are available.

The current process will be in effect through October 31st.