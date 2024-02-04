The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Opens, Unveiling Multimillion Dollar Renovation

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, opened its doors on January 23rd, becoming the newest addition to The Ritz-Carlton’s collection of over 110 hotels and resorts worldwide. The property has a 38-year-old legacy in the Dallas area and is undergoing a substantial $55 million renovation following its acquisition in 2022 through a joint venture between Trinity Investments and Partners Group.

Nestled in the scenic Las Colinas hills, the hotel now offers a fresh take on modern luxury, providing a welcoming retreat for guests to enjoy.

Guided by acclaimed design firms Jeffrey Beers International and Leo A Daly, the initial phase of updates introduces several enhancements. These include the introduction of Bar Juniper, a new lobby bar spotlighting clear spirits. The design of this space is meticulously curated, incorporating feminine touches inspired by indigenous Texas vegetation. Additionally, 427 guest rooms have been revamped with elements that capture the free-spirited essence and lifestyle reflective of the resort’s historical roots as the former Little Ranch on the Hills. Furthermore, the property boasts new meeting spaces and state-of-the-art ballroom facilities, covering a generous 80,000 square feet.

“Our commitment is to deliver The Ritz-Carlton’s exceptional service in a destination that truly distinguishes itself,” commented Tod Morrow, General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. “We are eager to introduce our guests, whether local or visitors, to innovative offerings and distinctive experiences that forge lasting memories.”

Ideally positioned on 400 acres, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is situated on a former family ranch just minutes from downtown Dallas. Surrounded by a breathtaking natural setting, the property boasts two 18-hole golf courses and holds the esteemed certification of an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, capturing the innate beauty of Texas. Adjacent to the resort is The Nelson Sports and Golf Club, providing guests with access to expansive recreational facilities. These activities include outdoor tennis courts, racquetball, a world-class fitness center complete with Technogym equipment, a group exercise studio featuring classes from aerial yoga to cycling, and many more.

“The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is a highly anticipated addition to the brand,” says Jamie Kerr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. “The property presents a wonderful opportunity to savor Texas’ natural landscape while indulging in luxurious accommodations, all while maintaining access to the city—a unique offering that we are delighted to provide our guests.”

There are upcoming enhancements coming to the property including several exciting additions. This February will mark the opening of Knife Italian, the latest restaurant concept by Michelin-starred chef John Tesar. This establishment beautifully weaves together the Italian heritage that is deeply rooted in Texas. Additionally, Campo Coffee & Provisions is set to debut, offering a European-inspired, locally roasted espresso program and a sommelier-curated selection of wines. As part of the transformation, the 14,000-square-foot on-site salon and spa will transition into the world class The Ritz-Carlton Spa®. Furthermore, the resort pool is undergoing a complete reimagination, featuring luxury cabanas, expanded seating, and a new poolside bar to enhance the overall guest experience.

Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton Club® located on the second floor will open in February 2024 and allow guests looking for a highly personalized experience to enjoy modern Texas luxury in a distinctly immersive way. Among those unique offerings are five daily culinary presentations profiling the quintessential flavors of Texas and invite-only cultural experiences and events.

Situated just seven miles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is an easily accessible getaway with quick access to downtown Dallas as desired. Previously Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas and intermittently The Las Colinas Resort after being acquired in a joint venture of Partners Group and Trinity Real Estate Investments in 2022, the property transferred to The Ritz-Carlton brand on Jan. 23, 2024 after $55 million in renovations. As a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, this 427-room hotel provides a natural escape with rolling hills and scenic views of Texas wildlife, two PGA-certified golf courses, multiple food and beverage outlets, expansive meeting and event space, and more. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.