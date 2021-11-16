Bolsonaro leads Brazil delegation to Expo 2020

Brazil has presented a line-up of cultural and entertainment activities to mark its Expo 2020 national day during the visit by president Jair Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian president and first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, were welcomed by sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bolsonaro said: “It is wonderful to be here to celebrate Brazil’s Expo 2020 national day event – it offers an amazing opportunity for Brazil to showcase itself to the world.

“This Expo is an exciting place for the 192 participating nations to unveil their latest technologies and to do business.”

He added: “We enjoy friendly relations with, and admire, the United Arab Emirates very much.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, our collaborations have managed to ensure many successes and achievements in several fields.

“We aim to continue to strengthen our relations and work together in various spheres, such as food security and technology.”

Expo 2020 visitors were treated to live performances and traditional Brazilian food at Al Wasl Plaza, the Brazil pavilion and at venues across the Expo site.

The day included a World Record attempt for the largest jiu-jitsu lesson at Jubilee Park and 13 other locations across the United Arab Emirates.

Bolsonaro also delivered a speech at a Business Forum in the morning while the First Lady attended an event at the Women’s Pavilion.