Dubai Airshow: Air Lease Corporation signs latest Airbus deal

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs with Airbus.

The order, which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles-based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and the lessor with the biggest A220 order book.

Founded in 2010, ALC has ordered a total of 496 Airbus aircraft to date.

“This new order announcement is the culmination of many months of hard work and dedication by both organisations to optimise and fine tune the size and scope of this large aircraft transaction in view of the rapidly growing global airline demand to modernise their jet fleets through the ALC leasing medium,” said Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corporation.

“After lengthy and detailed consultations with several dozen of our strategic airline customers around the world, we are focusing this comprehensive order on the most desirable and in demand aircraft types, covering the A220, A321neo, A330neo and A350 families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ALC is an international market leader in each of these categories of the most modern Airbus product line-up.”

The deal was signed earlier at the Dubai Airshow.