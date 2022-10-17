Bodrum revealed as destination for ABTA’s 2023 Travel Convention

ABTA is delighted to announce that Bodrum, Türkiye will be the destination for the 2023 Travel Convention.

The Convention, which Türkiye previously hosted in Antalya in 2012 and in Istanbul in 1996, will take place from 30 October to 1 November 2023. Delegates will stay at the Lujo Hotel in Bodrum, a luxury all-inclusive resort with an in-house Convention Centre that will host the business sessions.

The host partner is the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Located in the south-west Aegean, Bodrum is a popular holiday spot that offers a warm Mediterranean climate, breathtaking blue-flag beaches and sparkling blue seas. Delegates wandering the streets of the old town will be able to explore the many historical points of interest, from the recently renovated Bodrum Castle, which dates back to the 15th Century, to the Tomb of Mausolus, one of the remaining Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

The Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology, which is situated at Bodrum Castle, is one of the most important of the world’s few and Türkiye’s only underwater museums.

Bodrum is also famous for its luxury marinas, which play host to international cruise liners while also offering fine dining, buzzing nightlife and a premium shopping experience.

The announcement was made today in Marrakech at the end of a highly successful 2022 Travel Convention.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, said:

“I am excited that Bodrum will be hosting the 2023 Travel Convention. This wonderful resort town is a much-loved destination that I’m sure will continue to grow in popularity. The Lujo Hotel is a superb new arrival on the scene, and one that I know our delegates will relish experiencing.

“This is the first time that Bodrum will have hosted ABTA’s Travel Convention, but the third time we will have visited Türkiye in our event’s history, which shows just how much this country has captured the hearts of UK holidaymakers. It was a highly impressive and detailed bid from the TGA, and a fantastic Convention is in prospect for 2023. I’d like to thank the hosts for welcoming us once again.”

Yalçın Lokmanhekim, General Manager, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, says:

“Türkiye is honoured to have been chosen to host ABTA’s prestigious Travel Convention in Bodrum in 2023. The UK is a market of strategic importance to Türkiye. Bodrum is a very popular Turkish destination for British visitors, and is easily accessed through a wide choice of flights from airports across the UK. It offers many stunning beaches, wonderful cuisine, plentiful shopping, and is steeped in history. We look forward to welcoming representatives from the UK travel industry to Bodrum next year.”

Source: Travel and Tour World