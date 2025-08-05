BLUE ISLANDS LAUNCHES FESTIVE FLIGHTS TO BRUGES

Channel Islanders can look forward to a magical festive escape to Bruges this December as Blue Islands announces special direct flights from Guernsey and Jersey to Ostend, with seamless coach transfers included to the heart of Bruges for an enchanting Christmas getaway.

With day return, two night and three night stay options, these flights direct from Guernsey and Jersey offer the perfect opportunity for a short winter break filled with festive cheer. Explore Bruges’ famous Christmas markets, sip mulled wine beneath the twinkling lights of the medieval square, and discover the city’s cobbled streets lined with seasonal treats and boutique shops.

Blue Islands CEO, Rob Veron said, “Our flights to Christmas markets are always very popular and we’re excited to offer our new festive destination from both Guernsey and Jersey for 2025. Bruges is a magical destination at Christmas, and our direct flights with included transfers make it easy for islanders to experience the joy of a European Christmas market break that’s just a short flight away. And this year we’ve added more flexibility, so islanders can create a trip to suit them, with a day return option complemented by two and three night stays.”

Bruges’ Gothic architecture provides a fairytale backdrop for a romantic winter escape, shopping weekend with friends, or just an excuse for a getaway. The Winter Glow festival is packed with quaint Christmas markets, a unique light trail, cosy winter bars and a spectacular floating ice rink.

Flights are from £199 return and include hold luggage, and a comfortable coach transfer right into the city centre and are available to book now at www.blueislands.com/bruges