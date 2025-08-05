Meet Windstar Cruises’ New “Quick Getaways” - Short, Chic, Bite-Sized Cruises Through Europe

Think sailing with Windstar Cruises requires a full week? Windstar is now offering “Quick Getaways”, a new collection of 3- to 5-night European yacht voyages launching in spring 2026. These short-but-sweet journeys bring together a mix of iconic cities and tucked-away ports that rarely fit into one itinerary — all with the same relaxed, friendly atmosphere you’ll find on every Windstar voyage.

With nine departure dates and five fresh itineraries, these escapes punch way above their weight — perfect for squeezing in more without depleting PTO. Quick Getaways take guests to places most cruises can’t — from sailing under London’s Tower Bridge, a rare thrill reserved for small ships, to sipping wine in tucked-away Collioure.

Why They Work:

Overnight flight from the East Coast, board same day in Europe

Add a mini vacation to your work trip or tag it onto a longer land adventure

Compact itineraries that mix iconic cities with postcard-worthy hidden gems – think sailing under London’s Tower Bridge!

The perfect taste-test of Windstar’s relaxed, yacht-style cruising

Pair with a longer voyage for the ultimate European sampler

“These new sailings are designed for spontaneity and simplicity,” said Windstar Cruises director of itinerary planning Jess Peterson. “They’re the perfect way to experience the Windstar style of travel—especially if you’re already traveling for work or play in Europe. With overnight flights from the East Coast, you can be sailing beneath the Tower Bridge or sipping wine in Southern France with minimal jet lag and no time wasted.”

Quick Getaway Itineraries:

ADVERTISEMENT

A Taste of Southern France (3 nights) – Kayak near Sète, wander Collioure, and ride to the storybook citadel of Carcassonne.

La Dolce Vita in Italy & France (3 nights) – Sail past seaside villages, roam Corsican markets, and raise a glass in Tuscany.

Belgium: A Sweet Getaway (3 nights) – Discover Bruges’ canals, snack on Belgian chocolates, and admire fairytale architecture.

St. Malo Getaway (4 nights) – Sail through London’s Tower Bridge, then dive into the windswept beauty of France’s northern coast, Mont St. Michel, and beyond.

Early Booking Offer: Book by August 31, 2025, for special pricing, up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom and an All-In package (select alcohol, gratuities, Wi-Fi) valued at $99/day per person – almost $1,400 for two on a weeklong cruise. Best of all, call first dibs on premium suites. For further savings, a Pay Now, Save More offer saves you an extra 5% with booking code PIF when you pay in full at the time of booking.

More Quick Getaways? Coming in 2027!

Windstar is setting its sights on more short and sweet European getaways in 2027. Stay tuned! More details will be revealed when the new Europe deployment drops in September 2025.

To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar book online or reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245 or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner. Find more information on Windstar Cruises here. https://www.windstarcruises.com/