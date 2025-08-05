Radisson Blu debuts in Northern Riyadh’s thriving Sahafa District

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa, further strengthening its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in the lively Sahafa District, the new hotel blends modern luxury with Saudi hospitality and marks another step forward in the Group’s strategic expansion, with over 50 hotels now in operation and under development across the Kingdom.

A contemporary escape in the heart of Sahafa

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa is a striking architectural landmark, offering 171 stylishly appointed rooms and suites with extensive views of the King Abdullah Financial District and northern Riyadh skyline. Just 20 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, the hotel enjoys proximity to key leisure and business attractions, including Riyadh Boulevard, King Salman Social Center Park, and Vox Cinema Riyadh Park.

Guests can indulge in a variety of dining experiences. Al Diwan Restaurant offers international cuisine and themed nights, while The Terrace Restaurant and Lounge will feature Mediterranean flavors in a vibrant open-air setting. Al Multaqa Café welcomes guests to unwind with freshly brewed coffee and handmade pastries in a relaxed lobby atmosphere.

Hazem Ibrahim, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa, commented: “We’re thrilled to open Radisson Blu Riyadh Al Sahafa in northern Riyadh. The location drops guests right into the capital’s newest, most dynamic district. Our team can’t wait to greet returning Radisson Blu travelers and first‑time visitors. The hotel pairs Saudi Arabia’s vibrant culture with the high standards our brand is known for. We look forward to delivering standout service and memorable stays.”

A destination for families, business travelers, and wellness seekers

With a dedicated Kids’ Club catering to children aged 4 to 10, and a fully equipped fitness center, the hotel ensures a well-rounded stay for all guests. The Sidra Grand Ballroom spans 560 square meters for business travelers and event planners and can host up to 400 guests. Five flexible meeting rooms with natural daylight, high-spec audiovisual equipment, and expert planning services make the hotel ideal for conferences, celebrations, and corporate events.

Stylish surroundings that reflect local culture

Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and custom-built layouts, the hotel’s design is a modern homage to Riyadh’s evolution, offering guests a serene yet energizing environment. Its setting in the green, tree-lined Sahafa District brings calm and connection to nature, while still surrounded by the buzz of urban life.

A meeting place in the capital’s new center

With its central location and community-driven dining outlets, Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa is a connection hub for locals and travelers alike. Whether gathering for a business meeting or enjoying a sunset dinner with city views, the hotel offers thoughtful spaces for every occasion.

Discover Riyadh’s evolving identity

The hotel’s location invites guests to explore the capital’s new cultural, business, and retail attractions. Whether shopping at Al Nakheel Mall, relaxing in King Salman Park, or discovering the nearby King Abdullah Financial District, guests are well placed to enjoy the city’s dynamic mix of tradition and progress.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa is a proud moment as we continue our growth across Saudi Arabia. This property brings together the elevated standards of the Radisson Blu brand with the warmth of Saudi hospitality, offering travelers a vibrant, connected, and memorable experience.”

