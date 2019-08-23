easyJet prepares for busiest ever day

easyJet is set to welcome over 332,000 passengers on Friday – making it the busiest day in the airline’s history.

More than 1,972 flights are set to take off across the carrier’s network.

This compares to last summer’s peak summer travel day on September 14th, when 330,000 customers flew across the network.

In the UK alone, over 171,000 passengers will fly to or from easyJet’s UK airports on over 1,038 flights.

Alicante, Faro, Malaga, and Palma top the list of most popular holiday destinations.

Neil Slaven, easyJet UK country director, said: “September is again one of our busiest times of the year as customers take the opportunity to fly off on late summer holidays.

“We are seeing high demand across our network peaking on Friday with more and more people choosing to fly with us and we are pleased that this year is set to break records once again.

“Whether customers fly with us to enjoy a relaxing break, visiting friends and family or for work, we continue to do everything possible to offer our customers the range, quality and value they are looking for when they fly with us.“