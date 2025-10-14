VISIT MYRTLE BEACH LAUNCHES THE FIRST AI-POWERED DESTINATION EXPERIENCE

Afar, Visit Myrtle Beach, and Mindtrip announced a partnership today that will redefine how travelers discover and plan their vacations. The partnership brings together Afar’s content expertise and Mindtrip’s advanced technology to deliver more dynamic, intuitive, and customized trip planning for travelers heading to one of the top beach destinations in the United States, Myrtle Beach.

Visitors to either site can use Mindtrip’s conversational AI to personalize recommended itineraries and get the most out of their Myrtle Beach getaway with questions like: Which beach is best for kids? How far in advance should I book a tee time? Where’s the most romantic restaurant in Conway? From there, Mindtrip instantly generates customized itineraries complete with curated photos, maps, and recommendations that fit each traveler’s needs.

“With more than 18 million visitors each year, we know how important it is to help every traveler make the most of their time in Myrtle Beach,” said Stuart Butler, president at Visit Myrtle Beach. “Our partnership with Mindtrip and Afar makes it easier than ever to discover the experiences that are just right for each visitor or group so they can focus on creating lasting memories at The Beach.”

Visit Myrtle Beach’s collaboration with Afar makes them the first Destination Marketing Organization to bring itinerary personalization to a travel publication’s audience. “Our mission at Afar has always been to inspire and empower more meaningful travel,” said Afar cofounder and CEO Greg Sullivan. “By integrating Mindtrip’s innovative AI into our Myrtle Beach itineraries, and later across content on Afar.com, we’re creating a more seamless path to travel for our audience.”

Myrtle Beach and Afar site visitors will gain access to:

Trusted Content: Travel ideas and inspiring itineraries covering everything from family-friendly boardwalk adventures to golf, live music, culinary tours, and outdoor escapes.

Real-Time Customization: Tools to create personal itineraries in response to individual preferences.

Insider Insights: Recommendations that highlight Myrtle Beach’s lesser-known gems while streamlining logistics like timing, routes, and reservations.

“Myrtle Beach offers no shortage of opportunities to play, relax, and connect,” added Andy Moss, cofounder and CEO of Mindtrip. “Through our partnership, we’re helping visitors both to Visit Myrtle Beach, as well as Afar, connect directly with Myrtle Beach’s local businesses, as they plan and enjoy trips that are custom-made for them. We can’t wait to see all the new ways people take advantage of everything the area has to offer.”

The Myrtle Beach Journeys itineraries, powered by Mindtrip’s AI, are now available at Afar.com and VisitMyrtleBeach.com.