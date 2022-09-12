Best Western opens Bangkok Don Mueang airport hotel

Best Western has opened its latest property in the Thai capital, located close to the city’s Don Mueang International airport.

The 235-room hotel features and all day dining restaurant, as well as a 200-capacity ballroom and six further meeting spaces.

Best Western Nada Don Mueang Airport Hotel is located around 15 minutes from the airport’s terminal building, and within walking distance of Phahonyothin 59 BTS station on the city’s Skytrain network.

Don Mueang airport was Bangkok’s primary airport until Suvarnabhumi airport opened in 2006, and it now a regional hub and one of the world’s largest low-cost carrier airports.