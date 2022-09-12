The Clarks Hotels and Resorts opens its first property in Sri Lanka

The Clarks Hotels and Resorts strengthens its footprints in Sri Lanka by opening The Albatross Golf Resort in Kandy. They are aiming to promote the country to the Indian travellers, and take advantage of the growing Sri Lankan business and leisure travel market

The brand is aggressively looking for expansion in the neighboring country by opening properties in different key locations in Sri Lanka.

The Albatross Golf Resort Digana, Kandy by The Clarks, is perched on top of “The Coconut Hill” and has a backdrop of Pidurutalagala Peak. The property is in close proximity to a 18 hole Golf Course with breathtaking views of the hills and the Victoria reservoir. It is centrally located, and is in close proximity to temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy and the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium. The resort is frequented by many well-known international golfers, celebrities, business tycoons, entrepreneurs, and international test cricketers.

This upscale property has 8 modern rooms divided into three categories – The Royal Albatross Suite, The Tee off Suite and Deluxe Rooms catering to guests from all over the globe. The Royal Albatross Suite provides a fascinating wide-span view of the famed Hunnasgiriya, Hanguranketha, Galaha and Piduruthalagala mountain ranges, with the Golf Course, Victoria Waterways and Dam. The magnificent suite boasts of a private balcony, jacuzzi, rain shower, butler service, and equipped with other modern amenities.

They have an in-house bar serving strong and exotic mocktails and cocktails. The multi-cuisine restaurant located on the premises offers Indian, Sri Lankan and international cuisines. Further to meet the requirements of MICE and corporate, the property has an arrangement to cater to fifty persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Deb Banerjee, Vice President, The Clarks Hotels and Resorts said, “As a part of corporate strategy we are expanding both nationally and internationally. We are present in almost all the states of India and we recently have also opened a unique property in Sri Lanka. We are price conscious and believe in providing value for money to our travelers. This is the best time to be in the tourism industry, with the Sri Lankan government pushing tourism, and the pandemic has changed the attitude towards traveling, coming days will witness a further increase in tourism. We are also now promoting Sri Lanka and The Maldives as our new international destinations.”

This is the best time to be in the tourism industry, with the Sri Lankan government pushing tourism, and the pandemic has changed the attitude towards traveling, coming days will witness a further increase in tourism.

Rahul Deb Banerjee, Vice President, The Clarks Hotels and Resorts.

Gabriel Gunesekere, Head Development, Sri Lanka and the Maldives said, “We are optimistic that The Clarks expansion has created a buzz in the Sri Lankan Market and will further add more properties to The Clarks Hotels and Resorts portfolio in the coming months. By 2023, the brand will comprise about 150 properties within its chain.”

The brand wants to offer an opportunity for the Indian travellers to enjoy the slice of Indian hospitality at international locations.