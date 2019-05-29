Princess Cruises latest to join escape room craze

Princess Cruises has revealed that an escape room at sea will feature on its two newest ships, the 3,660-guest Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Combining digital and physical challenges, the Phantom Bridge involves players captaining and steering a simulated ship through a range of historical and future time periods.

Accompanying lighting, sound and digital features create a realistic interactive experience as players ultimately try to find the room’s exit key.

To progress through the story, guests must work as a team to uncover clues and solve puzzles with the ‘ship’ transforming and responding to their actions.

The Phantom Bridge is tailored to players of all ages and physical abilities so families and friends can play together.

It features a number of levels, time periods and brainteasers with more than 700 possible outcomes on offer, meaning returning players can experience multiple different endings.

Games last around 25 minutes and accommodate up to six people.

The Phantom Bridge will feature in a new ‘experience centre’ on deck 16.

Sky Princess sets sail in October this year, with the Phantom Bridge available from December.

The experience will debut on Enchanted Princess when the ship launches from Southampton in June next year.