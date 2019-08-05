Leonardo Hotels launches Rena spa brand in UK

Leonardo Hotels has launched a new spa brand, Rena.

It will be rolled out in select Leonardo Royal properties across its UK portfolio from this month.

Rena Spa will officially launch in Leonardo Royal London City, Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge, Leonardo Royal London St Paul’s, Jurys Inn London Holborn and Leonardo Royal Southampton Grand Harbour.

This will be followed by a facility at the Midland Hotel in Manchester at the end of November.

The new spa will offer a selection of specialist treatments, all using cult French beauty brand, Caudalie.

ADVERTISEMENT

An urban sanctuary that allows visitors to escape the stresses of the city, Rena Spa is open to guests and non-guests and provides the perfect environment to renew and rejuvenate.

Rena Spas also boast heated pools and thermal experiences, including steam rooms and spa pools, for visitors to enjoy before or after their treatment.

All Rena Spas will offer an extensive choice of luxury Caudalie treatments including facials, massages, wraps and a wide range of indulgent Spa day packages.

Jason Carruthers, managing director of Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland, said: “The launch of Rena Spa is an exciting time for Leonardo Hotel properties across the country.

“We are really excited to be able to provide guests and locals with premium spa facilities and We look forward to welcoming them at one of our new Rena Spa outlets from September.”