Bayley to showcase Royal Caribbean 2020 plans to Caribbean Tourism Organisation

Members of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation will have an opportunity to sit face-to-face with the leader of the largest cruise brand in the world during a special event in Antigua & Barbuda next month.

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, will engage Caribbean tourism policymakers, marketers and other senior officers at the Caribbean Tourism Sector Outlook Forum at the Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa.

The event will take place on October 4th.

Bayley, who has been with the company for 30 years, and was appointed president and chief executive in December 2014, will present plans for next year, including details of programmes and activities.

He will also discuss with the tourism officials the challenges and opportunities for the region.

The highly interactive session is organised by the CTO as a platform for discussion between member governments and leaders from the tourism industry that generate business to the region.

It is open to CTO government members only, including, but not limited to ministers and commissioners of tourism, directors of tourism, chief executives of destination management organisations, permanent secretaries, advisors and specialists and technical officers.