BALPA calls of British Airways strike

The British Airline Pilots Association has called off the next strike scheduled for September 27th in the dispute between British Airways and its pilots.

BALPA said the strikes on September 9-10 had demonstrated “the anger and resolve of pilots”.

It was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand, the organisation added.

BALPA general secretary, Brian Strutton, said: “Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and with no sign of that from BA the pilots have decided to take the responsible course.

“In a genuine attempt at establishing a time out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the September 27th.

“British Airways passengers rightly expect British Airways and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear.

“I hope British Airways and its owner IAG show as much responsibility as the pilots.”

BALPA added, should BA refuse “meaningful new negotiations”, it retains the right to announce further strike dates.