Bawe Island Celebrates First Anniversary with Prestigious Win at 2025 World Travel Awards

Bawe Island, Zanzibar’s exclusive private island retreat, is celebrating a double milestone this month: its first anniversary and its stunning victory as Zanzibar’s Leading Luxury Resort at the 2025 World Travel Awards. This highly coveted accolade cements Bawe Island’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class luxury, exceptional service, and unmatched natural beauty.

A Triumph in Just One Year

In just 12 months since its grand opening, Bawe Island has risen to the top of Zanzibar’s competitive hospitality landscape. The World Travel Awards recognized the resort for its outstanding quality, customer satisfaction, and dedication to sustainability and innovation.

The award was announced at the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2025, where top industry leaders gathered to celebrate excellence across the continent. Bawe Island stood out not only for its breathtaking setting and refined luxury but also for delivering a truly personalized and immersive guest experience.

A Sanctuary of Seclusion and Sophistication

Set just a short boat ride from Stone Town, Bawe Island is a hidden paradise surrounded by crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and soft white sand. The resort boasts a limited number of private beachfront villas, each blending contemporary elegance with the island’s raw, untouched charm.

From curated culinary experiences and oceanfront yoga to private snorkeling tours and spa rituals inspired by Swahili healing traditions, every moment on Bawe Island is designed to rejuvenate and inspire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Winning this award in our very first year is not just a celebration — it’s a statement,” said Resort Manager Amina Suleiman. “It reflects the hard work of our team, the passion we bring to every guest experience, and our commitment to raising the standard of luxury in Zanzibar.”

Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Beyond luxury, Bawe Island is also making waves with its sustainable approach. The resort is solar-powered, employs plastic-free practices, and operates conservation programs to protect local marine life. A portion of the resort’s revenue is directed toward supporting local communities and educational initiatives on the mainland.

“Our philosophy is simple — preserve the beauty of Zanzibar while sharing it with the world,” added Suleiman.

Looking to the Future

As Bawe Island celebrates this landmark achievement, the resort has ambitious plans for the future. These include expanding wellness offerings, hosting intimate cultural events, and enhancing its commitment to eco-tourism.

The 2025 World Travel Awards win positions Bawe Island not only as the top luxury resort in Zanzibar, but also as a rising star in the global luxury travel scene.

About Bawe Island

Bawe Island is a private luxury resort located off the coast of Stone Town, Zanzibar. Opened in 2024, it offers secluded beachfront villas, bespoke experiences, and a deep connection to nature. Ideal for honeymooners, solo travelers, and families alike, Bawe Island is redefining barefoot luxury in East Africa.

For more information or bookings, visit https://www.baweisland.com/ or follow them on Instagram @baweislandresort