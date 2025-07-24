Lisbon Progresses With Plans to Become Truly Accessible City

Thanks to continuous investment in improving its infrastructure, Lisbon has established itself not only as a cultural and tourist destination of excellence, but also as an increasingly accessible and inclusive city. The modernisation of public transport, with the introduction of adapted vehicles, lifts and ramps at strategic points, has been a decisive step in promoting universal mobility. This transformation extends to public spaces, historic areas, museums and cultural centres, which have been adapting to welcome all visitors with comfort, safety and dignity.

The Lisbon Tourism Association sends an expert to all tourist sites to conduct an accessibility survey and produces a useful accessibility guide which highlights some of the places that are accessible to all. This includes a survey of the pedestrian routes in the three main tourist areas of the city: Parque das Nações, Baixa and Belém. The routes have been tested by wheelchair users and then graded either green or orange; green being routes that can be accessed alone with even paving and step-free pedestrian crossings and orange where the paving is uneven and the crossings may have steps. The city also operates a symbols system making it very clear on the levels of accessibility at each tourist site.

Private accessibility tours are also available in Lisbon. The tours are provided in adapted transport, through accessible routes and with adapted WC facilities. The customer is also given the choice of where the tour starts and ends and the tours are guided by an expert in working with visitors with reduced mobility.

Here, the Lisbon Tourism Association highlights some of the city’s top attractions known for their excellent accessibility. Visitors can enjoy these sites even more with the Lisboa Card, a tourist pass offering free entry to over 50 museums and monuments, unlimited use of public transport and discounts at many cultural and tourist venues across Lisbon.

Centro Cultural de Belém

The Centro Cultural de Belém (CCB) is one of Lisbon’s key landmarks, designed by Vittorio Gregotti and Manuel Salgado. Overlooking the River Tagus, it hosts exhibitions, concerts and more. The centre is fully accessible, featuring spacious gardens, terraces and the renowned Berardo Collection Museum. Lisboa Card holders receive 20% off exhibitions at the CCB.

Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga

Housed in the historic Alvor Palace, this museum features over 40,000 works from the Middle Ages to the 19th century, including the largest number of pieces classified as national treasures. It is fully accessible, allowing all visitors to easily explore some of the greatest national and international artworks. Lisboa Card holders enjoy free entry.

Museu do Dinheiro

Located in the heart of Lisbon in the former Church of São Julião, this award-winning museum blends historic heritage with modern design. Previously honoured as Portugal’s Best Museum, it features interactive exhibits on the history of money, the old D. Dinis city wall and the fortified house of the Bank of Portugal. The museum is fully accessible and entry is free.

Casa das Histórias Paula Rego

Located in Cascais, this striking building designed by Eduardo Souto de Moura celebrates the work of renowned artist Paula Rego and her husband Victor Willing. It is fully accessible and invites visitors to explore its unique exhibitions in a welcoming space near the sea. Lisboa Card holders receive 20% off entry.

For further information on Lisbon and its accessible products please visit https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/