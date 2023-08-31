SKI SOLUTIONS APPOINTS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR, IAN MCILRATH

Active Travel Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Ian McIlrath, has been appointed as Managing Director of Ski Solutions, with the incumbent Craig Burton focusing on his broader role as Chief Executive Officer of Active Travel Group, which includes Cycling for Softies and the Wilderness group of travel brands.

Having been involved in the business since 2018, Ian’s previous experience in the travel industry goes back more than 20 years, having held general management and senior finance roles in a number of specialist UK based tour operators throughout his career. Previously, he worked in Mergers & Acquisitions advisory for PwC.

“For me, securing the role at Ski Solutions has been a dream ticket. I feel very privileged to take on the role of Managing Director of Ski Solutions, after having helped see the Active Travel Group businesses through the most challenging times that Covid presented to the travel industry” said McIlrath regarding his recent appointment as Managing Director of the tour operator. “It’s an honour to be leading such a talented and dedicated team of ski holiday specialists.”

“After a fabulous 22/23 ski season, we’re looking forward to more of the same in 23/24. Demand for high quality, snow-sure product has never been greater and that’s what Ski Solutions, as the UK’s longest established independent ski tour operator, is well known for. We’re continually working on developing destination and product offerings to fulfill our clients’ needs. We’ve also recently launched a new website to ensure that our clients have the most seamless experience when searching for a ski holiday.”

For the 2023/24 season, Ski Solutions is happy to announce its expanded ski offerings in Norway, which adds to the tour operators’ portfolio of luxurious properties across Europe and North America. This season, Ski Solutions will also be working on an exclusive partnership with VIP Ski as the only tour operator offering full package holidays with the accommodation specialists.