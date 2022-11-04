Bartlett Meets With Newly Elected JHTA President

Newly elected President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), hotelier Robin Russell (centre) hit the ground running with a courtesy call to Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right) where they discussed challenges facing the local tourism sector, including labour supply, driving growth and security measures.

Joining the discussion was Senior Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright. The courtesy call took place recently at the Ministry of Tourism’s New Kingston offices. During the meeting, Minister Bartlett praised the JHTA for being a critical partner in the post-COVID-19 tourism recovery process and said he looked forward to continuing the excellent cooperation between the two entities in building a sector that is more sustainable, resilient and inclusive.

Older Travel and tourism experts discuss reducing waste