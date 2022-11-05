Qatar Airways and the United Rugby Championship partner to raise awareness of breast cancer

Qatar Airways and the United Rugby Championship (URC), one of the three major rugby leagues in Europe, teamed up this past weekend to raise awareness of breast cancer during the URC games held from 28 to 30 October.

During all the eight URC matches over three days, Qatar Airways and the URC dedicated match day materials, in-stadium signage, and public address announcements for press and fans with editorial content supporting Breast Cancer Awareness. Additionally, the referees for the six BKT URC matches in Europe debuted custom-made pink jerseys to commemorate breast cancer awareness month.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It is important for Qatar Airways to dedicate attention and care to causes that affect people globally. Although we recognise that the fight against breast cancer traverses more than just one month out of the year, we are honoured to have help shine a light on breast cancer awareness through sports.”

Martin Anayi, Chief Executive Officer of the United Rugby Championship, said: “It is a first for us as a league to contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness month which is a cause that touches the lives of so many people. We wish to thank Qatar Airways and partners for driving the enthusiasm to do an activation across all of our games.”

The three-year partnership officially launched in September of 2022 with a celebration at Hamad International Airport’s Al Safwa First Lounge in Doha. Multiple key personalities in attendance at the event included His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Martin Anayi-the CEO of the URC, Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union, and Mr. Johan Goosen-the fullback of the URC’s Vodacom Blue Bulls together with ALI PRICE from the Glasgow Warriors. Their union was for the commemoration of the partnership support.