Bartlett coins term ‘Generation-C’ for post-pandemic traveller

Jamaican tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, has branded future travellers ‘Generation-C’ amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He did so earlier during the annual general meeting of the UK chapter of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation.

During the event, the minister spoke at length about the advent of a new type of post-pandemic traveller.

The term Generation-C will the basis of rebuilding.travel .

The initiative was spearheaded by the International Coalition of Tourism Partners alongside partners at the African Tourism Board and the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis & Management Centre.

The latter is under the leadership of the minister Bartlett.

The minister explained Generation-C was shorthand for the post-pandemic traveller, an age non-specific demographic will to embark on trips once lockdown is eased.

Bartlett said: “We as an island and as part of the global travel and tourism industry need to adapt swiftly to the requirements of this new type of traveller post pandemic.

“Generation-C will be unsettled by the crisis they have lived through this year, they will need reassurance and evidence that their experience overseas will enhance their lives, not put their loved ones at risk.”

The global tourism industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic with tourism-related activities coming to a halt as countries try to contain the spread of the disease.

“We are working hard to create new protocols for our industry to be implemented as soon as we can safely welcome visitors back.

“These measures will tackle sanitation and hygiene requirements, protocols for behaviour at swimming pools, on our beaches, and in our restaurants,” said Bartlett.

“They will respond to the new sensitivities of the post-COVID-19 traveller and will be holistic covering all aspects of the vacation experience.

“They will be measures that without a doubt will become the new norm.”